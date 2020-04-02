State Police: 13 more warnings issued, but no citations against businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania State Police reported that they issued 13 more warnings across the state Wednesday, though police have yet to issue any citations in the nearly two weeks of enforcement efforts of closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.

In Troop H, which covers Cumberland County and much of the immediate region, one warning was issued Wednesday, bringing the troop's total to 19.

Troop H has the second highest number of warnings issued, following Troop A's 21 warnings. Troop A covers Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana and Cambria counties.

Troops covering central Pennsylvania have some of the highest numbers in the state. Troop G, which covers counties from Fulton and Bedford north to Centre County, has issued 17 warnings, and Troops F and J have issued 11 warnings each. Troop J covers York, Lancaster and Chester counties, while Troop F covers northcentral Pennsylvania.