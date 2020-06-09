State conduct board files charges against Cumberland County judge Thomas Placey for "extreme" judicial behavior

“We’re talking about a number of months to get from the filing of the complaint to a hearing or trial,” Long said.

The conduct board’s standard of proof, under Pennsylvania law, is to present “clear and convincing evidence” that Placey violated the judicial and constitutional statutes in question, Long said. If the disciplinary court agrees, the conduct board could then argue for sanctions. These include censure, suspension, fines and, for the most egregious cases, removal.

Of the roughly 700 complaints fielded by the conduct board in a given year, two to five typically go so far as to have charges filed, Long said.

“Obviously, if the board takes the step of taking the case to the judicial disciplinary court, that decision is not made lightly,” Long said.

Although it uses the Samento case as a jumping-off point, the Judicial Conduct Board’s brief establishes similar issues with other cases. In each, Placey is alleged to have become abruptly enraged during court proceedings in a manner that derailed testimony.

As The Sentinel reported last year, the issues in Samento’s case were litigated by the Superior Court, which heard Samento’s appeal, and wrote in its decision that Placey’s actions “were intemperate, and raise the appearance of bias.”