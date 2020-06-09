State conduct board files charges against Cumberland County judge Thomas Placey for "extreme" judicial behavior

Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey faces charges in Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline over what the state’s review board alleges are multiple instances of erratic courtroom behavior that breach the state's standards of judicial conduct.
The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board filed a brief on the charges Tuesday, the culmination of a monthslong investigation by the board that centered around a complaint filed last year by Monroe Township resident Tony Samento, but has expanded to involve multiple cases that Placey handled.
Samento’s divorce case, which Placey initially heard in 2017, was vacated on appeal last year by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which issued an opinion rebuking Placey for his actions during the Samento proceedings. The superior court decision was cited by Samento in his action against Placey before the Judicial Conduct Board.
On Tuesday, the Judicial Conduct Board went a step further, filing formal charges that will be heard before the Court of Judicial Discipline. The brief cites not only the Samento case, but three others, as well as another alleged improper interaction with an attorney.
Placey’s actions “failed to ensure the right to be heard" for all parties, and his conduct “was so extreme that it brought the judicial office itself into disrepute,” thereby violating the state’s judicial code and the state constitution, the Judicial Conduct Board alleges.
Placey's use of an "extremely loud volume and angry tone" during proceedings was cited multiple times by the conduct board, and Placey "failed to be patient, dignified, and courteous" in violation of state judicial standards, the board alleged.
Placey did not return a phone call to his court office Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m glad justice is going to be done, but I’m sad we have people in positions of power who are able to do this,” Samento said Tuesday. “I know I wasn’t the only one. He did it to countless other people.”
One of those people is Brandon Shorter, who came forward to The Sentinel alleging that a case he was party to was botched by Placey in a manner similar to Samento’s. On Tuesday, Shorter’s case was cited by the Judicial Conduct Board in its filing.
“I’ve been waiting almost a year now,” Shorter said, and he was glad to hear something was being done.
Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline has eight justices. Under its rules of procedure, the court’s president judge will appoint a conference judge within 10 days to hear all pre-trial materials in the case. Placey has 30 days to file a motion if he wishes to question the basis for any of the conduct board’s allegations.
Most cases go to a trial, said Richard Long, the chief counsel for the Judicial Conduct Board.
“We’re talking about a number of months to get from the filing of the complaint to a hearing or trial,” Long said.
The conduct board’s standard of proof, under Pennsylvania law, is to present “clear and convincing evidence” that Placey violated the judicial and constitutional statutes in question, Long said. If the disciplinary court agrees, the conduct board could then argue for sanctions. These include censure, suspension, fines and, for the most egregious cases, removal.
Of the roughly 700 complaints fielded by the conduct board in a given year, two to five typically go so far as to have charges filed, Long said.
“Obviously, if the board takes the step of taking the case to the judicial disciplinary court, that decision is not made lightly,” Long said.
Although it uses the Samento case as a jumping-off point, the Judicial Conduct Board’s brief establishes similar issues with other cases. In each, Placey is alleged to have become abruptly enraged during court proceedings in a manner that derailed testimony.
As The Sentinel reported last year, the issues in Samento’s case were litigated by the Superior Court, which heard Samento’s appeal, and wrote in its decision that Placey’s actions “were intemperate, and raise the appearance of bias.”
The specific incident in question occurred when Samento interrupted Placey during testimony on his case, in which Samento’s ex-wife was alleging that Samento had broken their marital settlement agreement by posting a scandalous video of her to YouTube.
Samento maintains that his daughter actually did so, without his knowledge, but he was unable to present this part of his testimony after Placey suddenly became livid with Samento after he briefly interrupted the judge, for which he immediately apologized, according to a hearing transcript.
In Tuesday’s filing, the Judicial Conduct Board alleges that Placey “leaned over the witness stand where the responding party was seated causing him to abruptly slide his chair back, colliding with the wall behind him.”
“I literally thought he was going to fight me,” Samento recounted. “I thought I was going to have to physically fight a judge.”
The hearing ended with the altercation, and Placey “provided no legitimate reason for its failure to reschedule the hearing” before rendering a decision that involved Placey levying financial penalties against Samento, the Superior Court wrote in its decision to throw out Placey’s ruling.
The other cases cited by the conduct board occurred along similar lines, where a full presentation of matters before the court was allegedly hampered by Placey’s ill behavior.
The board referenced the incident, recounted in an article on PennLive last year, in which Placey yelled at and subsequently had removed from court a staff member from the county district attorney’s office, who was presenting a restitution issue, after Placey accused her of speaking over him.
The conduct board also cites two civil custody proceedings, Wingard v. Wingard and Gnazzo v. Gnazzo, in which Placey’s frustration with a litigant rapidly accelerated into anger.
Shorter was involved in the Gnazzo case, a complex child custody battle between Shorter, the mother of his child, and the child’s maternal grandparents. At a crucial hearing, Shorter said, Placey became enraged at the behavior of the child’s maternal grandmother, who was testifying.
Placey’s outburst effectively nullified any further cross-examination, Shorter said. An email from his attorney recounting the hearing, which Shorter shared with The Sentinel, recalled that the attorney “was afraid to object as [the] judge was on a short fuse,” and that “somewhere in there is where the wheels came off and the judge lost his temper.”
Tuesday’s filing from the Judicial Conduct Board buttressed Shorter’s claims. The board concluded that Placey “threw his glasses onto his desk knocking over a cup” during the outburst, and that the attorney declined to ask the grandmother additional questions after Placey’s tantrum.
“That’s exactly what I saw when I was in court,” Shorter said.
The board’s charging brief against Placey also references an incident in which Placey allegedly had his law clerk ask an attorney to “cover” a criminal proceeding that the attorney was “unfamiliar” with.
When the attorney, Corey Fahnestock, refused, Placey vacated a room being used for Magisterial District Court proceedings in order to berate Fahnestock that “when he tells the attorney to go somewhere, the attorney is required to do so,” the Judicial Conduct Board wrote.
Placey’s tone was angry and loud enough that it was heard by people outside the room, the board wrote.
Fahnestock said Tuesday that the board’s brief described the incident “mildly” but declined to elaborate further.
The Judicial Conduct Board’s inquest into Placey has also affected cases not mentioned in Tuesday’s brief.
In February of this year, according to county prothonotary records, attorney Andrew Barbin filed a motion to have Placey recused from the case Capozzi vs. Ashland Cemetary LLC, in which Barbin represents the Capozzi family. The dispute over a gravesite has been ongoing for years and has been covered by The Sentinel.
In his motion, Barbin wrote that plaintiff Shelley Capozzi “is a witness in a pending Judicial Conduct Board matter involving Judge Placey regarding an unrelated case,” and that plaintiff Lou Capozzi is also a witness to the board with respect to Placey “regarding incidents in this case” that occurred prior to Barbin’s appearance.
Barbin wrote that he himself “was also contacted by an investigator of the Judicial Conduct Board to provide information regarding incidents on a third, unrelated matter.”
The involvement of all three “could reasonably be deemed averse to Judge Placey,” and the judge should thus recuse himself, Barbin wrote.
Placey responded that the motion was moot given that future proceedings were being re-assigned to Judge Edward Guido.
Although the matter would be massive in scope, Samento said Tuesday that he’d like to see all of Placey’s decisions reviewed.
“After this was publicized, I received a dozen phone calls a week from people tell me he had done the same thing to them. Didn’t hear them out, just ruled anyway,” Samento said. “Here’s my question — how many people might be sitting in jail because of him?”
