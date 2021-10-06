 Skip to main content
Southampton man charged after standoff
Southampton man charged after standoff

A Southampton Township man faces charges after a 40-minute standoff at his home on Osprey Way last week.

Alan Eugene McCalister, 42, was charged with two counts of felony unlawful restraint of a minor and misdemeanor terroristic threats after the incident at 1:48 a.m. Sept. 28.

Police said they were initially dispatched to the scene for a report of a suicidal man with a gun, and when they arrived, McCalister barricaded himself in his residents and refused to let his son and daughter leave.

After about 40 minutes at the scene, police said troopers were successfully able to talk him out of the residence, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

McCalister was arraigned, and bail was set at $150,000, which he was unable to post. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday and remains in Cumberland County Prison.

