South Middleton school board member killed in bicycle crash in Monroe Township

South Middleton School District on Tuesday confirmed in a social media post that the woman killed in a bicycle crash Friday was school board member Edyie Rob.

"We honor the memory and tragic passing of our board member Edith Rob," the post read. "Our hearts are with those of the entire Rob family."

State Police at Carlisle said Rob was killed in a crash at 11:29 a.m. Friday a little past the intersection of Creek Road and Leidigh Drive in Monroe Township.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Patricia Fickett, 74, of Boiling Springs, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain and turned left onto Creek Road heading west on Leidigh Drive when she failed to see two cyclists also traveling west on Leidigh Drive. Police said her vehicle struck both bicyclists from behind, and both of them were ejected from the bicycles.

Rob, 61, of Boiling Springs, was transported via Life Lion for Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, but she later succumbed to her injuries that same day. Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said Rob had been wearing a helmet, but she died of multiple traumatic injuries. Hetrick determined the manner of death was accidental.