The office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel J. Freedman has moved to a new location at 417 Village Drive in South Middleton Township.

“We have officially changed our address online, but people still seem to find the old address when doing searches,” Freedman said. His District Court 09-3-03 covers cases in South Middleton Township, Mount Holly Springs and Dickinson Township.

In mid-June 2022, Cumberland County announced plans to relocate the office from its old address of 229 Mill St. outside Mount Holly Springs.

County commissioners approved a five-year agreement with Orlo Carlisle Three LLC to lease 3,076 square feet of office space at the Village Drive address.

Enhanced security was the main reason for the move, county maintenance director Brent Durham told the commissioners. He cited some examples.

While the Mill Street location required prisoners to be escorted through the main lobby, the Village Drive location has prisoners enter the building through a back door and then directly into a holding cell.

At Mill Street, prisoners and local residents had to walk through the staff area to access the same public restrooms. There was concern for the potential passing of contraband. The Village Drive location has separate restrooms for the public and the prisoners.

Though both locations have space set aside for attorneys to talk to clients, the Mill Street location has access off the lobby while the Village Drive location has access through secured doors. The change to the new address also allowed for a slightly larger courtroom and more storage space.

“With the new location, there will be a much quicker police response time,” Durham said last June. “The [Valley Drive] location is within two minutes of the state police barracks.”

The agreement with Orlo Carlisle Three calls for the rate of $14 per square foot or $43,064 per year for the first half of the five-year lease. The rate increases to $14.42 per square foot or about $44,356 per year for the second half of the lease.