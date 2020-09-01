 Skip to main content
South Carolina shooting suspect arrested in Shippensburg

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday said they arrested a man in Shippensburg who was wanted for attempted murder out of South Carolina.

Police said officials in Hemingway, South Carolina, obtained an arrest warrant on July 31 charging Dominique Apprentice Montgomery, 29, of Williamsburg, South Carolina, with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder. After efforts to find him were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals were asked to apprehend him.

Deputy marshals investigated and arrested Montgomery in the 100 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg without incident at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was turned over to Cumberland County officials for arraginment and booking.

