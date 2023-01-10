 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smokey Bear fire danger sign stolen from Colonel Denning State Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Stolen Smokey Bear

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers are looking for a stolen Smokey Bear and fire danger sign like the one pictured, which was taken from the entrance at Colonel Denning State Park in December.

 provided by Cumberland County Crime Stoppers

A large Smokey Bear and fire danger sign were stolen from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township in December, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers reported Tuesday.

The large sign was stolen during the night on Dec. 16 or early morning hours on Dec. 17.

Crime Stoppers says there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477. The call line is not recorded and callers do not have to leave a name.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Sentinel police log for Jan. 5

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from Sears at Capital City Mall and a criminal mischief incident on New Year's Eve in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Sentinel police log for Jan. 8

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in Upper Allen and stolen belonging, vehicles in Wormleysburg.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Sentinel police log for Jan. 9

Today's Sentinel police log includes an update to the I-81 pursuit and crash in Southampton Township, and theft investigations in Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Sentinel police log for Jan. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes an unlawful restraint arrest in Shippensburg and charges filed in a police pursuit in Lower Allen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News