Smokey Bear fire danger sign stolen from Colonel Denning State Park

A large Smokey Bear and fire danger sign were stolen from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township in December, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers reported Tuesday.

The large sign was stolen during the night on Dec. 16 or early morning hours on Dec. 17.

Crime Stoppers says there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477. The call line is not recorded and callers do not have to leave a name.