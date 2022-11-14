Sirens for Service: Single shift shows two extremes for Cumberland Goodwill EMS paramedic

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer that call.

Every other week, the Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that reminds them of why they do what they do.

Name: Jeremy Fox

Agency: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Title: Field training officer and paramedic

Years with Company: 4

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So I got into EMS just with, my father started in EMS back when I was young, so being able to follow in his footsteps was something that interested me.

So I started in EMS and then I was looking for a progressive organization somewhere within the central Pennsylvania region here, and that’s what drew me to Cumberland Goodwill, a very progressive [and] busy organization here in the town of Carlisle, and I wanted to be a part of that.

Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?

A: I don’t necessarily have one particular call that kind of reminds me of why I do this and why I continue to do this, but I have one shift that reminds me of why I continue to do this.

One of the most enjoyable parts of this job is just kind of having that front-row seat of other folks’ most vulnerable moments, not necessarily just being a part of their emergency but being there to help them in their times of need, being there to help somebody when they need help.

I remember one shift, my very first call of the shift, we went out and delivered a baby, so that was kind of interesting to be able to see that and be a part of that. And the very last call of the shift I tended to a patient that went into sudden cardiac arrest and was deceased.

So being able to see that complete change from the start of my shift to 12 hours later, seeing somebody in a completely different state just reminded me of why we do this.

We’re there to help people in their most vulnerable moments, we do the best we can. Obviously the outcomes aren’t always the way we wish that they would be but being able to be there to help them, to help your family is why we do this, why I continue doing this.