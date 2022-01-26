Silver Spring Township Police warn of Bitcoin scam

Silver Spring Township Police are warning residents of a Bitcoin scam in which the scammer appeared to have the department's phone number on caller ID and collected nearly $25,000 from a victim.

Police said a victim reported having been contacted by a scammer who initially claimed to be from the legal department of the Social Security Administration. The scammer said they found properties in Texas associated with the Social Security number, and they believed it was a case of identity theft.

After obtaining the victim's information, the scammer told the victim that someone with Silver Spring Township Police would call them. A short time later, the victim received a phone call with the police department's phone number showing up in the caller ID, according to police.

Another scammer identified himself as "Officer Mark Stevens," and police noted they have no officer by that name. The scammer provided the victim with instructions that he claimed he received from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The victim was told to withdraw the largest amount of funds from his bank, and he was then directed to locations where Bitcoin ATMs were used to transfer funds, according to police. The victim ended up being scammed out of $24,900.

Police said they would never ask for Bitcoin payment from anyone, and they ask that anyone who has underwent a similar incident to call them at their station at 717-697-0607 or call Cumberland County Communications Center directly at 717-238-9676 to ask for an officer to stop by and meet in person.