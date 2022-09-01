Silver Spring Township Police still looking for public's help in blood found on road

After an exhaustive canvass of a neighborhood in Silver Spring Township that involved door-to-door interviews, bloodhounds, K9s trained for cadaver searches and a helicopter search, township police are still unsure as to what caused a pool of blood discovered Aug. 27.

Silver Spring Township Police and the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Thursday released some information regarding the case Thursday during a news conference, though noted that some forensics information is still being withheld as they determine whether or not a crime has taken place.

Much is still unknown and one of the few clues provided may still be unrelated. Police said a pair of glasses was found at the scene, though township police Chief Christopher Raubenstine said they don't know for sure if it's connected to the blood found at the scene. Going with what little information they currently have, police did release a photo of the black Ray Ban glasses with the prescription marking of RB7047 2000 51 17 140.

Though the discovery of the blood is still baffling officials, they said Thursday it's not been due to any lack of effort on their part.

Raubenstine detailed the efforts police have done since being called to the entrance of Silver Spring Courtyards senior care facility off Ashburg Drive at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Police initially started with the senior care home to ensure that all residents were accounted for, which they said was the case.

Police have since conducted door-to-door interviews of residents in the townhome development surrounding the area, brought bloodhounds to the scene, brought in cadaver K9s to search the area and conducted a helicopter search of the surrounding areas.

Police also connected with Cumberland Valley School District, whose campus is near the area, and contacted Manheim Township School District since they're two football teams played against one another that Friday night. That football game ended late Friday, well after 10 p.m., due to delays from severe thunderstorms. Police estimate that whatever caused the blood loss would have occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Raubenstine added that they have also contacted local hospitals and hospitals outside of the area to see if anyone potentially matching those kinds of injuries was admitted, but police came up empty on that front.

All that is currently known is that two pools of blood were found, one that was significant and was due to what Raubenstine said was at least a "very serious injury." Another smaller pool of blood was found in the grass area, though police said they are still determining if that was due to someone being able to pick themselves back up.

Raubenstine said they haven't officially determined if a crime has taken place, noting that the blood could be from someone falling off a vehicle, though it could also be caused by someone being struck by a vehicle or being struck by an object.

Cumberland County DA Sean McCormack on Thursday said the county's forensics unit is involved in the investigation and they are still working to determine any further clues into what happened.

With questions still lingering over the case, police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004 or via email at ckeen@sstwp.org. Though police would like to talk to witnesses who may have heard or seen something, they would also like to talk to those who may be able to reduce the timeframe of when an incident may have occurred that night.

"We're reaching out for some assistance," Raubenstine said Thursday, adding that he's aware of neighbor's concerns over the investigation's unknowns. "I'm concerned for not knowing."