Silver Spring Township Police still looking for public's help, clues after pool of blood found on road

After an exhaustive canvass of a neighborhood in Silver Spring Township that involved door-to-door interviews, bloodhounds, K9s trained for cadaver searches and a helicopter search, township police are still unsure what caused a pool of blood they discovered Aug. 27.

Silver Spring Township Police and the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office released more information on the case Thursday during a news conference, though officials said some forensics information is still being withheld as they determine whether a crime took place.

Much is unknown and one of the few clues provided may be unrelated. Police said a pair of glasses was found at the scene, though township Chief of Police Christopher Raubenstine said they don't know if it's connected to the blood. Police released a photo of the black Ray Ban glasses with the prescription marking RB7047 2000 51 17 140.

Though the discovery of the blood baffles officials, they said Thursday it's not been due to any lack of effort on their part.

Raubenstine detailed the efforts police have made since being called to the entrance of Silver Spring Courtyards senior care facility off Ashburg Drive at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Police initially started with the senior care home to ensure that all residents were accounted for, which they said was the case.

Police have since conducted door-to-door interviews of residents in the town home development surrounding the area, brought bloodhounds to the scene, brought in cadaver K9s to search the area and conducted a helicopter search of the surrounding areas.

Police also connected with Cumberland Valley School District, whose campus is near the area, and contacted Manheim Township School District since the schools' football teams played against one another that Friday night. That game ended late Friday, well after 10 p.m., due to delays from severe thunderstorms. Police estimate that whatever caused the blood loss would have occurred between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Raubenstine said police also contacted local hospitals and hospitals outside of the area to see if anyone potentially matching those kinds of injuries was admitted, but police came up empty on that front.

All that is known is that two pools of human blood were found, one that was significant and was due to what Raubenstine said was at least a "very serious injury." Another smaller pool of blood was found in the grass area, though police said they are still determining if that was due to someone being able to pick themselves back up.

Raubenstine said it hasn't been determined if a crime has taken place, adding that the blood could be from someone falling off a vehicle, though it could also be caused by someone being struck by a vehicle or being struck by an object.

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack on Thursday said the county's forensics unit is involved in the investigation and is still working to identify any further clues into what happened.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004 or via email at ckeen@sstwp.org. Though police would like to talk to witnesses who may have heard or seen something, they would also like to talk to those who may be able to narrow the timeframe of when an incident may have occurred.

"We're reaching out for some assistance," Raubenstine said Thursday, adding that he's aware of neighbors' concerns over the investigation's unknowns. "I'm concerned for not knowing."