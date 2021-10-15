 Skip to main content
Silver Spring Township Police seek information related to fatal crash

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for information on a fatal crash that occurred on Sept. 8.

Police said in a Facebook post that they were called to the intersection of Route 114 and the Interstate 81 on/off ramp around 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, for a crash.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle getting off of I-81 south passed vehicles while remaining in the left turn only lane. The vehicle then hit a vehicle that had been stopped in the left turn lane, killing the driver.

Police said they were specifically looking to talk to the driver or occupants of a dark-colored vehicle that they believe may have information on the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Skotnicki at rskotinicki@sstwp.org or 717-697-0607, ext. 2003.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash were not released.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run arrest in Upper Allen, and a case of resisting arrest after a traffic stop in East Pennsboro.

