Silver Spring Township Police seek information related to fatal crash

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for information on a fatal crash that occurred on Sept. 8.

Police said in a Facebook post that they were called to the intersection of Route 114 and the Interstate 81 on/off ramp around 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, for a crash.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle getting off of I-81 south passed vehicles while remaining in the left turn only lane. The vehicle then hit a vehicle that had been stopped in the left turn lane, killing the driver.

Police said they were specifically looking to talk to the driver or occupants of a dark-colored vehicle that they believe may have information on the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Skotnicki at rskotinicki@sstwp.org or 717-697-0607, ext. 2003.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash were not released.

