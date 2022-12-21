 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Spring Township Police looking for man who left home early Wednesday morning

Missing man

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for this man who left his residence early Wednesday morning.

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for a man they say suffers from short-term memory loss who left his residence sometime between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Terry Sheaffer has short-term memory loss due to a brain tumor and he likely does not know where he is going. In the past, he has wandered as far as Mount Holly Springs.

Sheaffer was last seen wearing blue hospital pants and white shoes with black Nike logos.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-238-9676.

