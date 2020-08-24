Shooting investigation leads to tax evasion charges for Camp Hill man

A shooting almost two years ago in York County led to a federal tax evasion investigation that resulted in guilty pleas last week.
Matthew Forney, 41, of Camp Hill, pled guilty to four counts of tax evasion, and Kim Forney, 47, of Windsor, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to four counts of aiding in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Middle District Court Monday.
U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said police were called to the Forney home on Sept. 23, 2018, for a reported shooting. Police found that the Forneys had been shot by their daughter's boyfriend.
The York Dispatch reported that the boyfriend had intervened in a domestic dispute between Matthew and Kim Forney. Kim was shot once in the thigh and Matthew was shot twice in the chest.
The boyfriend was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting, but charges were ultimately dismissed on June 19, 2019.
During the investigation, police found bloody footprints leading to an outside pool house. In the pool house, where they found a large amount of bundled U.S. currency, according to a news release from the Middle District Court.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found more cash attached to daily receipts inside a gun safe. The cash and receipts were seized.
An Internal Revenue Service investigation found the cash was income the Forneys earned through their business but failed to report on federal income tax returns between 2014 and 2017.
According to the news release, the Forneys deposited checks from their business sales into the business bank account, which was reported as taxable income on their tax returns, along with credit card sales.
However, the couple kept cash sales from their business at their home and did not report it as taxable income or pay taxes on it.
The unreported income for those years totaled $817,713, which resulted in $292,066 in unpaid taxes.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.