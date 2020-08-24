Shooting investigation leads to tax evasion charges for Camp Hill man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shooting almost two years ago in York County led to a federal tax evasion investigation that resulted in guilty pleas last week.

Matthew Forney, 41, of Camp Hill, pled guilty to four counts of tax evasion, and Kim Forney, 47, of Windsor, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to four counts of aiding in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Middle District Court Monday.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said police were called to the Forney home on Sept. 23, 2018, for a reported shooting. Police found that the Forneys had been shot by their daughter's boyfriend.

The York Dispatch reported that the boyfriend had intervened in a domestic dispute between Matthew and Kim Forney. Kim was shot once in the thigh and Matthew was shot twice in the chest.

The boyfriend was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting, but charges were ultimately dismissed on June 19, 2019.