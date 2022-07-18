 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Shooting in Carlisle Sunday night injures one, launches police investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Police Department 1

The Carlisle Police Department is located at 240 Lincoln St.

 Maddie Seiler

An investigation remains ongoing following a shooting that took place on the 100 block of West North Street in Carlisle Sunday at 10:22 p.m., police announced Monday afternoon. 

Police said one person was injured and is currently being treated at a local hospital, however neither the individual's identity nor their current condition have been released. 

There is no information to suggest the shooting was random or that the general public is at risk, police said. 

They are asking anyone with information to call 717-243-5252.

Further details regarding this incident will be released on Cumberlink when they become available.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 15

Sentinel police log for July 15

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in two 2021 thefts at the Restaurant Store in Lower Allen, and a drug arrest after a traffic stop in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Buying less, eating less: Hunger pains on Sri Lankans as food prices rocket

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News