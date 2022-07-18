Shooting in Carlisle Sunday night injures one, launches police investigation

An investigation remains ongoing following a shooting that took place on the 100 block of West North Street in Carlisle Sunday at 10:22 p.m., police announced Monday afternoon.

Police said one person was injured and is currently being treated at a local hospital, however neither the individual's identity nor their current condition have been released.

There is no information to suggest the shooting was random or that the general public is at risk, police said.

They are asking anyone with information to call 717-243-5252.

Further details regarding this incident will be released on Cumberlink when they become available.