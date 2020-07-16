Shiremanstown man charged with aggravated assault of child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Shiremanstown faces felony charges after police said he assaulted an infant in late June.

State Police at Carlisle reported Thursday that Cody Hobble, 22, was charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment after an incident at 12:15 a.m. June 25 in the 100 block of West Main Street in Shiremanstown.

Police said a 4-month-old boy woke up crying, and Hobble pressed the boy into the bed mattress, causing his body to go limp. The boy then vomited, and Hobble shook him, causing severe life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday for Hobble, who turned himself in. He was arraigned and was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 29.