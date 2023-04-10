A Shippensburg woman was charged with homicide after a fatal shooting in Shippensburg Borough Sunday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police said Breanna Elizabeth Black, 33, was taken into custody after they were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street for a shooting at 8:39 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they discovered Beth Ann Schwartz, 48, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Chambersburg Hospital before being flown to York Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police encountered Black and identified her as the possible shooter, taking her into custody without incident.

State Police took over the investigation, and they said they learned that Schwartz and Black knew each other and had a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Police said there are no additional suspects nor persons of interest in the case, and they believe there is no danger to the community.

Black is in Cumberland County Prison pending arraignment Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 717-249-2121.