A Shippensburg woman is in Cumberland County Prison after a stabbing incident late last week, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Natalee Linn Clark, 21, faces charges of attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor offensive weapons and summary harassment following an incident on Thursday on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township.

Police said Clark made statements that she was going to kill a 53-year-old Shippensburg man, and at 1:53 p.m. Thursday when the man fell asleep, she retrieved a large kitchen knife that was hidden in her bedding and stabbed him in the "upper body," police said.

The man got up, and police said Clark attempted to stab him again, but he was able to wrestle the knife away from her before she fled the scene.

Police said Clark admitted several times that her intention was to kill the man.

She was taken into custody, and bail was denied during an arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams.