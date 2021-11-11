Shippensburg Police search for woman on sexual assault charge of minor

Police search for woman in assault

Shippensburg Borough Police said they are searching for a woman after an investigation into the sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

Police on Thursday reported they are looking for Heather Crawford, 35, whose address is unknown, on charges of felony statutory sexual assault and sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault, regarding sexual contact she had with the teen in January.

Police said after they investigated the case, they tried to make contact with her but have been unsuccessful. The police have a warrant for her arrest, and they ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call them at 717-532-7361.

Sentinel Staff