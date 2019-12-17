Shippensburg Police are looking for a man they say choked a woman and a dog.
Officers were dispatched Monday to the first block of West King Street for a domestic incident, where a woman was injured.
Cristian Matthew Neafsey, 19, of Enola, had punched her in the face multiple times with a closed fist and “began to strangle her,” police said. He also choked a dog, according to police.
Neafsey was charged with felony strangulation and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, cruelty to animals, simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the incident or Neafsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Shippensburg police at 717-532-7361.