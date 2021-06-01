 Skip to main content
Shippensburg Police look for man who allegedly dropped suspected bag of meth
Shippensburg Police look for man who allegedly dropped suspected bag of meth

Shippensburg drug activity

Shippensburg Borough Police are looking for this man they say allegedly dropped a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

 provided by Shippensburg Borough Police

Shippensburg Borough Police said they are looking for a man wanted in connection with suspected drug activity.

Police said a man entered the Sunoco gas station at 92 W. King St. about 9:15 p.m. Monday and dropped a small baggie that contained suspected methamphetamine.

The man was described as Black and wearing black shoes, black pants and a black hoodie. He was driving a silver Hyundai four-door sedan with front and rear license plates, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-532-7361.

