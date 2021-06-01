Shippensburg Police look for man who allegedly dropped suspected bag of meth

Shippensburg Borough Police said they are looking for a man wanted in connection with suspected drug activity.

Police said a man entered the Sunoco gas station at 92 W. King St. about 9:15 p.m. Monday and dropped a small baggie that contained suspected methamphetamine.

The man was described as Black and wearing black shoes, black pants and a black hoodie. He was driving a silver Hyundai four-door sedan with front and rear license plates, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-532-7361.