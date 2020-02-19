Shippensburg Police investigating shots-fired incident

You are the owner of this article.
Shippensburg Police Department is located at 60 W Burd St., Shippensburg.

Shippensburg Police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday night in the borough.

Police said that an unknown person shot at an apartment complex building in the 300 block of North Fayette Street from a passenger vehicle.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department at (717) 532-7361.

