Shippensburg Police investigating shots-fired incident

Shippensburg Police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday night in the borough.
Police said that an unknown person shot at an apartment complex building in the 300 block of North Fayette Street from a passenger vehicle.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department at (717) 532-7361.
Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
