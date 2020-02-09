Shippensburg Police investigate assault early Saturday morning

Shippensburg Police investigate assault early Saturday morning

Shippensburg assault

Shippensburg Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault.

 provided by Shippensburg Police

Shippensburg Police are looking for a man after they say he punched another person in the back of the head outside Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar at 105 W. King St., early Saturday morning.

Police said the unidentified man punched the other person as the victim was walking out of the bar at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The strike caused a laceration to the back of the victim's head and knocked the person to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as white, 6-foot-1, with medium length brown hair. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. His name is possibly Jeremy, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-532-7361.

