Shippensburg Police investigate assault early Saturday morning

Shippensburg Police are looking for a man after they say he punched another person in the back of the head outside Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar at 105 W. King St., early Saturday morning.
Police said the unidentified man punched the other person as the victim was walking out of the bar at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The strike caused a laceration to the back of the victim's head and knocked the person to the ground.
The suspect fled the scene and is described as white, 6-foot-1, with medium length brown hair. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. His name is possibly Jeremy, according to police.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-532-7361.