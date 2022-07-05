 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shippensburg man killed in crash in Southampton Township Friday evening

A Shippensburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Southampton Township, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said Tyson Hathcock, 23, was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion north on Britton Road approaching the intersection with Ridge Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign. His vehicle entered into the path of a 2014 Toyota Avalon, which struck the passenger side of Hathcock's vehicle.

The Saturn Ion then struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side, police said.

Hathcock was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

The other driver, Toby Leid, 19, of Shippensburg, was not injured in the crash.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

