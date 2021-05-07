Shippensburg man dies in Southampton Township crash Wednesday

A 51-year-old Shippensburg man died in a three-car crash Wednesday, according to State Police at Chambersburg.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police said the man was driving south in the 8500 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lititz woman.

The impact pushed the man's car into the path of another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old man from York Springs.

State Police did not identify the names of the drivers.

The Shippensburg man was flown to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two drivers received medical attention at the scene.

All three vehicles sustained disabling damage

