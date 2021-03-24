Shippensburg man charged with soliciting minor; police search for possible other victims

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for possible other victims after a Shippensburg man was charged last week with soliciting a minor on Facebook Messenger.

Bradley Scott Hock, 40, was charged with felony criminal solicitation of indecent assault, criminal solicitation of sexual assault, criminal solicitation of filming a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, sexual abuse communication with a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors stemming from communication in February.

Police said the Carlisle station was contacted on Feb. 26 with a report that a 15-year-old boy was receiving inappropriate sexual communication via Facebook Messenger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the investigation, police determined the boy was contacted by Hock. Police said Hock was identified through his Facebook profile, as well as by the numerous images of his tattoos he had forwarded to the boy.

Police said Hock had asked the boy about his experience with men before requesting nude images and asking about sex. Hock then offered to meet the boy, offering to pay him for oral sex, according to police.

Hock was taken into custody on March 18 at a remote location where he intended on meeting the boy, police said.