Shippensburg man charged with aggravated assault after shooting Tuesday

State Police at Carlisle said a Shippensburg man faces charges after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

William Gee, 38, of Shippensburg, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, one felony count of firearms fired in an occupied residence and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

The arrest happened after police were called to the area of Britton Road in Shippensburg Township at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday for a shots fired incident. Police discovered that Gee had fired a gun at a Shippensburg man, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Gee was arrested without incident away from the scene. They said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox arraigned Gee Tuesday and set bail at $100,000 cash. Gee remains in Cumberland County Prison, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 in front of Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams.