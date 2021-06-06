 Skip to main content
Shippensburg man charged with 450 counts of animal cruelty involving horse, sheep, goats and other animals
Southampton Township

Shippensburg man charged with 450 counts of animal cruelty involving horse, sheep, goats and other animals

A Shippensburg man faces 450 counts of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in connection with poor sanitary conditions for hundreds of animals.

Barry Lee Orndorff, 64, is accused of failing to provide necessary sustenance, potable water, clean and sanitary shelter and necessary veterinary care for a number of animals, including one horse, about 40 sheep, 20 goats, 40 ducklings, 40 assorted birds and 10 rabbits.

The animals were surrendered willingly from Sandbank Road in Southampton Township Friday to Speranza Animal Rescue in Monroe Township, according to State Police at Carlisle.

Police said they had served a search warrant on Saturday, with assistance from Speranza Animal Rescue, to seize remaining animals on the property. Overall, 404 animals were rescued from the property, police said.

Orndorff was arraigned Saturday and posted $5,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

