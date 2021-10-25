Shippensburg man charged in Friday's crash with horse and buggy

A Shippensburg man faces charges for his involvement in a horse and buggy crash in Franklin County Friday.

Jesse Godfrey, 38, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor DUI, accidents involving personal injury and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, as well as summary speeding and careless driving in connection with the crash about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road.

State Police reported last week that a pick-up truck had struck a horse and buggy before fleeing the scene. All three occupants of the horse and buggy had been transported to hospitals, and the operator of the truck, Godfrey, was located about 5 miles from the scene and taken into custody.

Police told WGAL that the two adults and infant in the buggy had injuries that were not life-threatening, and that the horse walked off the scene.

WGAL reported that, according to the criminal complaint, Godfrey admitted to consuming alcohol and snorting cocaine prior to the crash. He also said he was on prescription medication and that investigators would find traces of marijuana in his system.

Godfrey was arraigned Friday, and bail was set at $100,000, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.