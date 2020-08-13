Shermans Dale woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Perry County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 63-year-old Shermans Dale woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Spring Township, Perry County, Wednesday morning.

State Police at Newport did not release the names of the drivers, but said that the Shermans Dale woman was driving a Dodge sedan north on Germany Ridge Road at 7:40 a.m. when she crossed into the opposing lane of travel and struck a Mitsubishi SUV head-on.

The Shermans Dale woman was transported via Life Lion for "significant lower leg injuries," according to police, but she was pronounced dead at Gesiginer Holy Spirit Hospital following transport. Police noted she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver, a 60-year-old Elliottsburg woman, was transported via ambulance for minor injuries, according to police.