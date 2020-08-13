You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shermans Dale woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Perry County
alert top story

Shermans Dale woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Perry County

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

A 63-year-old Shermans Dale woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Spring Township, Perry County, Wednesday morning.

State Police at Newport did not release the names of the drivers, but said that the Shermans Dale woman was driving a Dodge sedan north on Germany Ridge Road at 7:40 a.m. when she crossed into the opposing lane of travel and struck a Mitsubishi SUV head-on.

The Shermans Dale woman was transported via Life Lion for "significant lower leg injuries," according to police, but she was pronounced dead at Gesiginer Holy Spirit Hospital following transport. Police noted she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other driver, a 60-year-old Elliottsburg woman, was transported via ambulance for minor injuries, according to police.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News