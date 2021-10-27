Sheriff's Office: Inmate walked off court-ordered medical furlough

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said it is searching for an inmate who walked out of a medical facility Tuesday.

Jennifer Riggleman, 38, was an inmate at Cumberland County Prison serving a sentence for retail theft when she was given a court-ordered medical furlough to be under care at a medical facility for eight days, according to the sheriff'.

Riggleman is not considered a danger to the public, but they said she will need medical care and supplies.

She is 5-foot-8, about 180 pounds with short reddish-brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing above her upper lip. She is believed to be in the Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs area.

The Sheriff's Office said that on Oct. 19, they apprehended Daniel Lee Cook, 48, who walked out on work release Oct. 7 while applying for a Social Security card at Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about Riggleman to contact them at 717-240-7322 on weekdays or 717-243-4121 after hours.