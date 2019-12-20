Seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash Friday that impacted morning traffic on Route 15 in Upper Allen Township, police said.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
The accident occurred about 6:20 a.m. near mile marker 37.9, according to township police. There was a police traffic stop on the right shoulder of the road, and vehicles began merging into the left lane.
One of the merging vehicles cut off a vehicle traveling in the left lane, causing that vehicle to break quickly, police said. That led to a “chain reaction” crash involving seven vehicles.
Two of the seven vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
