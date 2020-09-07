 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log

Sentinel police log

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• An 8-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run accident along East Street near the intersection with Mill Street in Mount Holly Springs about 4:19 p.m. Sept. 6. Police say a vehicle was backing out of a driveway onto East Street when it struck the boy, who was riding a pedal cycle. The driver of the vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

• A Delaware county woman was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 37 in Penn Township around 12:06 p.m. Sept. 6. Police say Nina J. May, 19, of Upper Darby was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra north when she attempted to switch travel lanes from right to left. The rear driver-side tire blew, causing the vehicle to strike the guardrail on the left shoulder and then spin backward before striking the guardrail on the right shoulder.

• Police are investigating a report on Sept. 5 of damage to a soybean field located around the intersection of Baltimore and McCulloch roads in Southampton Township, Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Township (717-238-9676)

• Aaron Flemming, 43, of Dillsburg was injured in a one-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 15 north, according to reports. Police say Flemming had lost control of his vehicle, which struck the center median before crossing back over two lanes of highway and striking a guardrail. Flemming was transported by Geisinger Holy Spirit EMS.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of two separate incidents of people fleeing from traffic stops, a serious motorcycle crash in Perry County and thefts from vehicles in Lower Allen Township.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News