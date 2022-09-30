Sentinel police log for Sept. 30

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

• Two Camp Hill area residents were injured in a two-car crash along state Route 581 in Hampden Township around 7:32 a.m. Sept. 29. Police say driver Stephen J. Fitzsimons, 43, and passenger Erica J. Fitzsimons, 41, were hurt. Erica Fitzsimons was transported to UPMC West Shore Hospital by the Hampden Township EMS. Police said a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Fitzsimons rear-ended a 2021 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zakary J. Bisson, 28, of Mechanicsburg, who was not hurt. Police say the Explorer side swiped the passenger side of the Tacoma before coming to rest on the right shoulder of Route 581 east. Joel Curry, 19, of Camp Hill, a passenger in the Explorer was not hurt. The driver, Stephen Fitzsimons, refused treatment, police said.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

• Three people were transported to Holy Spirit Hospital after a three-car crash on Landisburg Road in Spring Township, Perry County, around 5:50 p.m. Sept. 26. The injured were driver Kade Sheldon, 21, of Acwood, Georgia, along with driver Nicholas E. Lyons, 30, and passenger Julie A. Applegate, 28, both of Loysville. A third driver, Richard L. Kauffman, 38, of Carlisle, was not hurt. Police say Sheldon was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima west on Landisburg Road when he tried to turn left onto Comp Road. The Altima entered the path of a 2015 Hyundai Velostar driven by Lyons causing a collision that pushed the Altima into the front end of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Kauffman, police say. The Altima and the Verostar were towed from the scene. State police were assisted at the scene by the Landisburg Fire Company Ambulance Association that transported the injured to the hospital.

State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)

• A North Carolina woman was injured when her 2021 Nissan Kicks collided with a toll booth and canopy support pole on around 4:27 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Carlisle interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Middlesex Township. Police say Joan M. Cassidy, 68, of Morganton suffered burns and abrasions from an airbag deployment. Her vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Upper Allen Township police (717-238-9676)

• Officers investigated a report of a vandalized vehicle parked in the 900 block of Grantham Road on Sept. 28. Police say the damage to the vehicle occurred sometime within the last week. Police ask anyone with information to contact them. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Tips can also be submitted online at www.upperallenpolice.com.