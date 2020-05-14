Sentinel police log for May 14

Lower Allen Township police (717-238-9676)
• Police Thursday arrested Tania Marie Hernandez on a charge of retail theft. Police said she stole more than $750 in merchandise from the Walmart store on Hartzdale Drive the night of May 25-26, 2019. Police said Hernandez entered the store with a white male after arriving in the same car. They each pushed out a shopping cart filled with merchandise without paying for the items, according to reports. Police allege their acts were captured on store security cameras. Investigators learned that Hernandez was the girlfriend of the white male and that both had been in prison.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
• Police Wednesday arrested Michael James Creeden on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a 9:53 p.m. traffic stop. Police observed a gold Buick sedan being driven on private property posted with “No trespassing signs.” Police say officers identified the driver as Creeden. Police allege that, when they talked to Creedon, they could smell fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle prompting the search that turned up the drug and paraphernalia.
• Police Wednesday cited two commercial truck drivers with disorderly conduct following a 7:45 p.m. incident at 1201 Harrisburg Pike. Police allege that Tatar Alexsander and Kaseem Demetrius Johnson were arguing over a parking space, which alarmed people nearby.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
