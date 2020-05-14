Sentinel police log for May 14

• Police Thursday arrested Tania Marie Hernandez on a charge of retail theft. Police said she stole more than $750 in merchandise from the Walmart store on Hartzdale Drive the night of May 25-26, 2019. Police said Hernandez entered the store with a white male after arriving in the same car. They each pushed out a shopping cart filled with merchandise without paying for the items, according to reports. Police allege their acts were captured on store security cameras. Investigators learned that Hernandez was the girlfriend of the white male and that both had been in prison.