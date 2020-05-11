Sentinel police log for May 11

State Police in Carlisle (249-2121)
- Police arrested Mary Staggs, 24, of Newville and charged her with retail theft. Police said Staggs stole items totaling $9.25 from the Sheetz store at 3299 Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township around 12:52 a.m. May 6.
- Police arrested Branden Obazughanmwen, 34, of Long Beach, CA, on a charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana as a result of a May 7 traffic stop along Interrstate 81 South in Penn Township. Police said a trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
- Police arrested Lucas Clepper, 23, of Shippensburg on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as a result of a May 8 traffic stop at the intersection of Whitmer and Baltimore roads in Southampton Township, Cumberland County.
- Two women were injured around 11:25 a.m., May 7, in a two-vehicle crash that took place at West Lisburn and South Locust Point roads in Monroe Township. State police say that driver Chelsea L. Wright, 27, of Boiling Springs, and her passenger Alicia M. Bastress, 28, of York, were both hurt but refused transport by West Shore EMS. A second passenger, a 2-year-old girl in a rear-facing child safety seat, was not injured. Police identified the other driver as Pankali Warushavithanage, 45, of Dover. She was not injured.
- A Newville-area woman was injured around 2:40 p.m. May 5 in a two-vehicle crash that took place at Sprint Drive and Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township. Police identified the injured woman as Barbara A. Hoover-Hollen, 76, who was a passenger in a 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by Clara J. Ocker, 61, of Carlisle, who was not hurt. Marjorie L. Yinger, 73, of Carlisle was driving a 2005 Ford Escape. She was not injured but was cited for a stop sign/yield sign violation, according to the police report.
- Police arrested and charged two people for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a May 2 traffic stop in the 300 block of East Martin Avenue in Shippensburg Borough. The two were identified as Derrick Webber, 33, of Carlisle and Carrlynn Gardner Carter, 21, of Shippensburg, according to the police report. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic code violation.
- Police arrested Tyler Wright, 19, of New Rochelle, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a May 5 traffic stop at mile marker 28 on I-81 south in Southampton Township, Cumberland County. Police said a trooper stopped a Honda Accord for vehicle code violations around 10:12 a.m. During the investigation, police found a 16-year-old girl from Newville was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A criminal complaint and juvenile allegation against her was also filed through the courts.
- Police are investigating a case of theft by deception that was reported in West Pennsboro Township on April 17. The victim, a 48-year-old Carlisle-area man, discovered that several checks were being written from his business for the purchase of items in several states.
- Property belonging to Upper Frankford Township was stolen from Mohawk Road near Newville between 4 and 10 p.m. on May 1, according to police. The report did not specify what that property was.
- Construction equipment belonging to four companies was reported stolen on May 5-6 from the 900 block of Centerville Road in Penn Township. Police said the equipment was the property of Cheron Inc. of Camp Hill, Pittsburgh Tank and Tower of Henderson, Kentucky, Geotechnology Associates of York and Schlouch Inc. of Blandon, Berks County.
- Someone forced open the front door of a home in the first block of Speedway Drive in Monroe Township May 5 before stealing 18-by-24-inch picture frames. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
- A Mount Holly Springs woman was injured May 2 in a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Centerville Road in Penn Township. Police say Barbara J. Hoopert, 32, was not wearing her seat belt and suffered minor injuries. She was the passenger in a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by Ralph T. Hoover, 36, of Mount Holly Springs. Police say Hoover was driving the vehicle south on Centerville Road in Penn Township around 2:03 p.m. when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Hoover applied the brakes but was unable to avoid striking the deer. Hoover was not hurt nor was a second passenger, Dorothy A. Saphore, 52, of Mount Holly Springs. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
- A small MBX10 80cc 4-stroke minibike was reported stolen May 3 from the front yard of a home along Airport Road in Shippensburg Township.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
