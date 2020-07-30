Sentinel Police log for July 30

State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police investigated a report of a burglary and theft of personal property from a residence along Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, around 2:34 a.m. July 13. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
- Police arrested a 45-year-old Newport area man for an alleged violation of a protection from abuse order following a July 25 incident along Hidden Valley Road in Southwest Madison Township, Perry County.
- Police arrested a 42-year-old Newport area man on charges he possessed multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia following an investigation into a verbal domestic disturbance along South Fourth Street in Oliver Township, Perry County.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
