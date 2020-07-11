Sentinel police log for July 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• Police arrested Lance Shields, 50, of Boiling Springs on a charge of disorderly conduct following an incident around 4 p.m. on July 5 in Monroe Township. Police said Shields fired a shotgun in the air about 25 times at an address in the 500 block of Gutshall Road.

• Police are investigating an alleged phone call that took place around 5:31 p.m. July 6 where a caller attempted to obtain funds and personal information from a 90-year-old South Middleton Township woman.

• A Dillsburg area man reported that the license plate AG15684 went missing from his work truck sometime between July 3 and 9. The man told police the truck recently returned from Ohio and that the plate was on the vehicle at the start of the trip.

• Police report someone placed nails under the rear tires of a vehicle parked along Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township between 11 p.m. July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9. The nails caused about $164 in damage.

• Police arrested Richael Mixell, 45, of Newport for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order during an incident at Dennison Circle in South Middleton Township on July 6 around 7:43 p.m.

• Police are investigating vandalism to three vehicles that were parked in the 1200 block of the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township around 11 p.m. on July 7. The three vehicles were a 2006 Nissen Maxime, a 2011 Subaru Outback and a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

