Sentinel police log for Jan. 28

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Michael Lee Williamson, 39, of Harrisburg, was arrested Jan. 24 on charges of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass stemming from an Oct. 28 incident. Police said they were called to a local hospital on Oct. 28 for an assault victim. The woman told police she had been awakened in the middle of the previous night to find Williamson standing over her near her bed. Williamson began screaming at her, punched her in the face, got onto the bed and began "stomping on her." He broke her cell phone, made a hole in the wall, hit her with a vacuum cleaner and hit her with a curling iron. When she attempted to escape and scream for help, he grabbed her and kept her from leaving. He then threatened to killer her and continued to assault her for about an hour, police said. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $49,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-238-9676)
- Kelly Anne Duty, 49, of Bridgewater, Virginia, turned herself in Jan. 23 on charges of forgery, access device fraud, identity theft, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception stemming from a March 26 incident. Police said the alleged victim contacted them on Nov. 13, claiming that there had been fraudulent activity on his or her bank account. Police investigated and determined that Duty had been writing checks to herself from the alleged victim's checkbook, then cashing the checks at local banks. She was arraigned and posted $7,000 unsecured bail.
- A hit-and-run crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 27 on Route 15 south just before the Bowmansdale/Route 114 exit, police said. A two-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed sideswiped another vehicle while attempting to pass the other vehicle on the shoulder. It then exited onto Route 114. The sedan should have visible damage to its driver side mirror and door. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash at 7:18 a.m. Jan. 24 in Liverpool Borough, police said. Nicholas J. Haldeman, 33, of Annville, was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra north on Susquehanna Trail just south of Route 104 and rear-ended a 2011 Honda CRV that was stopped for a school bus. Haldeman suffered a suspected minor injury but was not taken to a medical facility.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.