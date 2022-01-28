Sentinel police log for Jan. 28

Newville Borough Police (717-776-5513)
- Tires were slashed on several vehicles parked in the first block of Broad Street between 5 p.m. Jan. 26, and 7 a.m. Jan. 27. Borough police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- On Thursday, Jan. 27, Upper Allen Township police arrested Justin Michael Warner, 34, of the 200 block of Commerce Drive, New Cumberland. They were assisted by Fairview Township police. Court records show that Warner was arraigned on two counts of robbery and one count each of simple assault, harassment and theft by unlawful taking stemming from a Jan. 16 incident. Warner was remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $40,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin is scheduled for Feb. 3.
