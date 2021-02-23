Sentinel police log for Feb. 23

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Carlisle Borough Police charged a Perry County woman with retail theft in connection with a Feb. 7 incident at the Walmart in Carlisle. Police say officers were dispatched to the store at 60 Noble Boulevard where they met with Walmart Asset Protection employees. A woman identified as Amy Petrucci was stopped by employees after failing to pay for numerous items of merchandise totaling over $600, according to reports. Court records show that Petrucci, 44, of Duncannon is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.
