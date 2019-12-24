Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Someone stole $5,000 in cash and "important legal paperwork" from an apartment in the first block of West Penn Street, police said. The theft is believed to have occurred in the week preceding Dec. 17. Police are investigating.
- Chad Robert Bender, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a Dec. 21 incident. Bender came to the police station to report that someone had stolen prescription medication from him, police said. While speaking with police, Bender said he had agreed to sell seven Klonopin pills to the other person for $50, but the buyer did not pay him that amount. He was charged via summons.
