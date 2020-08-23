Sentinel police log for Aug. 22

Lower Allen Township police (717-975-7575)
- On Friday, Aug. 21, police arrested Gianny Robe Figueroa, 24, on charges of theft by deception and retail theft. Police say Figueroa used fraudulent refunds to bilk a Capital City Mall shoe store out of $2,238.65 and was responsible for a further $117.94 in stolen merchandise. The investigation began on March 17 after a loss prevention investigator for the store reported that Figueroa, a former employee, had been making fraudulent returns while working. Police say Figueroa also stole a pair of slippers from the store and allowed another person to steal two pairs of sneakers. Police say the incidents took place between the first week of December 2019 through January 2020. During this time, police say, investigators discovered that Figueroa made $1,673.73 in fraudulent returns and refunds by making up customer information to put on receipts or by not completing them. Police say Figueroa would put the return funds onto his rapid pay card.
Middlesex Township (717-249-7191)
- Police arrested Brandee L. Reisinger, 24, on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic incident on Friday, Aug. 21, in the first block of Mel-Ron Court. Police say Reisinger threw an iPhone 11 Pro Max at her boyfriend causing a facial laceration that required medical attention.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating reports of vandalism to residential mailboxes at five different addresses along Nelson Drive in Dickinson Township early in the morning of Aug. 17. An outdoor light was also damaged.
- Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday, Aug. 21, at 6:37 p.m. along Forge Road north of East Springville Road in South Middleton Township. Police say Devon A. Somma, 28, of Carlisle failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he was pulling a 1987 General Motors LLV-A onto Forge Road. The LLV-A pulled into the path of a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Kaitlyn P. McNaney, 19, of Mechanicsburg, who lost control of the vehicle and struck a nearby residence. Both were taken by Yellow Breeches EMS to UPMC Carlisle for treatment.
- Police are investigating a report of a motorist discharging a firearm along I-81 south in South Middleton Township around 7:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
- Police were dispatched to Sycamore Drive in South Middleton Township on Aug. 18 around 11:30 p.m. in reference to numerous reports of someone loitering and prowling at night. The investigation continues.
Upper Allen Township police (717-238-9676)
- Upper Allen Township police have charged Erick J. Hale, 45, of the 1500 block of Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, with three felony counts of retail theft. Police say Hale stole about $550 worth of merchandise during the three trips he made to a grocery store in the township on Aug. 13 and 15. Police say Hale used a reduced price bar-code to disguise the fact that he was stealing more expensive merchandise.
