Sentinel police log for April 6

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a reported theft of $89.25 over Facebook. Police say a Landisburg area woman thought that she was reserving a spot to be a vendor for an event in Boiling Springs, but the event was not real.
- Two eggs were placed in a mailbox along Watson Drive in West Pennsboro Township between 5 p.m. March 31 and 6 p.m. April 1. The eggs had writing on them that targeted a girl for harassment.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police say an Ohio woman suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash around 5:20 p.m. March 31 along Route 322 just west of Millerstown. Courtney Whitaker, 25, of Alliance, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Torrent east in Greenwood Township when the vehicle entered the left shoulder. Police say that when Whitaker tried to correct the vehicle, the Pontiac began to spin clockwise and struck a guide rail, causing disabling damage. A passenger, John R. Domer, 30, of North Lawrence, Ohio, was not hurt. Police were assisted at the scene by Millerstown Fire and EMS.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are seeking information or camera footage following reports by local residents of their vehicles and homes being egged recently.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police charged a Lemoyne woman with simple assault stemming from an incident last fall. At about 1:35 a.m., on Nov. 22, township officers investigated a report of a threat to harm a victim. Police allege that Abby L. Butala, 25, of the 600 block of Hummel Avenue, made arrangements to pay another person to assault the victim. Police filed a simple assault charge via summons and a preliminary hearing was held April 5. Police say Butala waived her case to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.