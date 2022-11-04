Sentinel area police log for Nov. 4

Upper Allen Township police (717-795-2445)
A York County woman has been charged with theft by deception. Upper Allen Township police say that Amanda Rutkowski, 46, of Spring Grove, knowingly sold a defective appliance to a person on an online marketplace in January. The appliance was sold in working, like-new condition with a warranty attached, police said. However, Rutkowski had already been paid the full price of the appliance when the warranty company determined that it could not be repaired, police said. The charge was bound over to court after a Nov. 3 preliminary hearing, police say.
A York County man has been charged with retail theft. Upper Allen Township police say Kolya Fisler, 18, of Dillsburg was caught on a surveillance camera stealing from the store where he was an employee. Fisler waived his preliminary hearing on Nov. 3.
Joseph Cress