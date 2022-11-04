Sentinel area police log for Nov. 4

A York County woman has been charged with theft by deception. Upper Allen Township police say that Amanda Rutkowski, 46, of Spring Grove, knowingly sold a defective appliance to a person on an online marketplace in January. The appliance was sold in working, like-new condition with a warranty attached, police said. However, Rutkowski had already been paid the full price of the appliance when the warranty company determined that it could not be repaired, police said. The charge was bound over to court after a Nov. 3 preliminary hearing, police say.