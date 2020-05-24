Cumberland County Sentencing List for May 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were sentenced on May 5 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Harrisburg

Shakur A. Tennant: one to two years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance—heroine and one to two years concurrent for criminal use of communication facility. (Masland)

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Camp Hill

David Glenn Plank: six to 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Guido)

Harrisburg