Cumberland County Sentencing List for May 5

The following people were sentenced on May 5 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Harrisburg

  • Shakur A. Tennant: one to two years for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance—heroine and one to two years concurrent for criminal use of communication facility. (Masland)

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Camp Hill

  • David Glenn Plank: six to 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Guido)

Harrisburg

  • Kathryn E. Forney: six to 12 months for retail theft. (Masland)
  • Eustaquio P. Santana: seven to 16 months, $1,000 in restitution, and $9,398.50 in costs for criminal trespass. (Masland)
  • Amber L. Barger: 10 days to six months to be served on EM & house arrest and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offence). (Brewbaker)

Newville

  • Forrest Lee Hoover: time served to 12 months with 133 days credit and $2138.27 in restitution for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and $200 fine for reckless driving. (Masland)

Other

  • Jaime A. Andujar (Bronx, New York): eight to 23 months for retail theft. (Masland)
  • Travis B. Armstrong (Shrewsberry): six to 12 months, $1,223.50 in restitution, and $13.50 in costs for access device fraud. (Masland)
  • Gregory A. O’Donnell (Middletown): time served to 12 months and $1,412 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Masland)
  • Kevin Peurifoy (Folcroft): 30 days to 23 months, paroled immediately with 31 days credit for simple assault. (Guido)
  • Lasharn Robinson (Chicago, Illinois): 11 and a half to 23 months with 10 days credit and $345 in restitution for theft by deception. (Masland)

Sentenced to Probation

Carlisle

  • John M. Donnelly: one year for reckless endangering another person and $100 fine for public drunkenness and similar misconduct. (Peck)

Lemoyne

  • Mariano Junior Peters: six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment. (Peck)

Mt. Holly

  • Scott A. Strickler: 12 months for invasion of privacy. (Brewbaker)

Other

  • Akeem E. Ellis (Martinsburg, West Virginia): six months and $300 in costs for DUI—general impairment (first offence). (Guido)
  • Timothy Michael Davis (McConnellsburg): 24 months for retail theft and $100 fine for unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance—methamphetamine. (Peck)
  • Ashlie Zeiders (Marysville): 90 days for retail theft. (Guido)

Sentenced to fine Harrisburg

  • Josiah Oladime Oyegunle: $50 for disorderly conduct. (Peck)

