Cumberland County Sentencing List for May 19

The following people were sentenced on May 19 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Carlisle

Terrance M. Ebo: 18 to 60 months for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, 18 to 60 months concurrent for flight to avoid apprehension, 12 to 24 months concurrent for recklessly endangering another person, and 90 days in Cumberland County Prison concurrent and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI related). (Brewbaker)

Enola

Tyler G. Jarmuzek: 16 months to three years, 10 years probation, and $73,428.80 in restitution for aggravated assault. (Brewbaker)

Mechanicsburg