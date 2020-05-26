Cumberland County Sentencing List for May 19
Cumberland County Sentencing List for May 19

The following people were sentenced on May 19 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.

Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.

Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to State Correctional Institute

Carlisle

  • Terrance M. Ebo: 18 to 60 months for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, 18 to 60 months concurrent for flight to avoid apprehension, 12 to 24 months concurrent for recklessly endangering another person, and 90 days in Cumberland County Prison concurrent and a $500 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (DUI related). (Brewbaker)

Enola

  • Tyler G. Jarmuzek: 16 months to three years, 10 years probation, and $73,428.80 in restitution for aggravated assault. (Brewbaker)

Mechanicsburg

  • Jeremiah M. Detwiler: 54 to 108 months for aggravated assault—victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older and three years probation for endangering welfare of children—parent or guardian. (Masland)

Other

  • Brian J. Weimer (Dillsburg): 6 months to five years and a $1,500 fine for DUI—highest rate of alcohol (second offence) and one to two years, three years probation, and a $2,500 fine for DUI—highest rate of alcohol (third offence). (Brewbaker)

Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison

Carlisle

  • Funmi E. Hakim: 30 days to two years, three years probation, and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate of alcohol (second offence) and a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. (Brewbaker)

Mechanicsburg

  • Chad R. Cornelius: time served to 12 months for false imprisonment. (Masland) ● Dylan M. Kuhn: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate of alcohol (second offence) and 12 months probation for flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.. (Masland)

New Cumberland

  • Joyce Edwards: four to 18 months for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)

Other

  • Nathan A. Vanorden (Gardners): 30 days to 12 months for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and 30 days and a $1,000 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (6th or subsequent). (Brewbaker) ● Raymond L. Yohn (Landisburg): six to 12 months for simple assault and another six to 12 months also for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Sentenced to Probation

Other

  • Asohnn A. Anglin (Chambersburg): 12 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Brewbaker) ● Erica C. Auter (Steelton): 12 months, $2,835 in restitution, and $710.50 in fines for criminal conspiracy to retail theft. (Masland).

Resentencing list

Sentenced to Probation

New Cumberland

  • Jose Luis Medina: six months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Placey)

