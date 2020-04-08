Cumberland County Sentencing List for March 10

The following people were sentenced on March 10 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified.
Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise.
Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Lemoyne
• Andrew P. Meck: five to 10 years and 10 years probation for sexual abuse of children. (Brewbaker)
Mechanicsburg
• Bradley S. Boore: 18 to 36 months and $5,675 in restitution for contraband; 18 to 36 months for involuntary manslaughter. (Masland)
New Cumberland
• Chad Franklin Link: 18 to 36 months and a $200 fine for criminal conspiracy to unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance—meth. (Peck)
Other
• Zachary T. Porter (Shippensburg): 21 months to seven years for homicide by vehicle; three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—controlled substance (first offense). (Masland)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
• Sierra M. Mathur: one day to 23 months and a $1,000 fine for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance—marijuana. (Guido)
• Eric L. Zivanovich: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
Carlisle
• Victor A. Cleary: three days to six months and a fine of $1,000 for DUI—highest rate; five days to six months and a fine of $300 for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Masland)
• Randall Gayman: 10 to 24 months for stalking; 12 months probation for loitering and prowling at night time. (Guido)
• Dayquawan M. Long: eight to 23 months for flight to avoid apprehension; a $200 fine for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked (first offense). (Guido)
• Jeffery J. McBride: 19 days to 23 months for criminal trespass; 18 months probation and $372.21 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Guido)
• Tyrell P. McGraw: three to 13 months for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance—cocaine. (Masland)
• Michael E. Siluk: 30 days to 12 months for retail theft. (Masland)
• Devin L. Westmoreland-Caradine: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
• Austin J. Wrightstone: three to 23 months and $370 in restitution for robbery. (Guido)
Enola
• Richard D. Heller: 62 days to 23 months and $5,675 in restitution for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
• Kimberly Shields-Ward: five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Guido)
Harrisburg
• Brian Vasquez: one to 12 months and $279.19 in restitution for bad checks. (Guido)
• Shawn Maurice Harris: three to 12 months and $678.84 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition. (Masland)
Mechanicsburg
• Roger E. Ritter: one year minus one day to two years minus one day, three years probation, and a $300 fine for unlawful contact with a minor. (Peck)
New Cumberland
• Lisa A. Marszalek: eight to 23 months, 12 months probation, a $300 fine, and $495 in restitution for unlawful delivery, manufacture, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance—cocaine. (Brewbaker)
Newville
• David E. Simmons: 60 days to six months and a $750 fine for driving under suspension (DUI related); six to 12 months consecutive and a $2,500 fine for DUI—general impairment (first offense). (Brewbaker)
Other
• Ted Ennis (Hagerstown, MD): nine to 23 months for criminal conspiracy to burglary—adapted overnight accommodation with a person present. (Masland)
• Tristan M. Killinger (Loysville): 44 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate; 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)
• Michael K. Knepper (Chambersburg): four months to two years, a $1,500 fine, and three years of probation for DUI—controlled substance (second offense); six to 12 months concurrent for criminal trespass. (Brewbaker)
• Krista L. Margarite (West Chester): 11 and a half to 23 months and restitution for retail theft. (Masland)
• Cordell D. Marpoe (Shippensburg): 12 to 24 months minus one day for aggravated assault; six to 12 months for theft by unlawful taking or disposition; 12 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)
• Jeffrey Sites (Shippensburg): six months to two years and a $500 fine for DUI—general impairment (third or subsequent offense). (Brewbaker)
• Robert L. Snyder (Shippensburg): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—highest rate (first offense); 28 days to 12 months paroled for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
• JT A. Thompson (Shippensburg): one year minus one day to two years minus one day with 16 day credit for criminal conspiracy to burglary—adapted overnight accommodation with a person present. (Masland)
• Steven J. Wheeler (Newburg): 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate (second offense). (Brewbaker)
• Kirk E. Miller (York Haven): three to 14 months with 83 days of credit for flight to avoid apprehension. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to Probation
Boiling Springs
• Jessica A. Yost: 24 months and $4,970 in restitution for insurance fraud. (Masland)
Carlisle
• Scott P. McCoy: 12 months for simple assault. (Masland)
Other
• Douglas W. Miller (Etters): 24 months and $74.06 in restitution for retail theft. (Guido)
• David C. Trefethen (Martinsburg, WV): 12 months and $1,375 in restitution for theft by unlawful taking or disposition
• Jonathan Morris (Minneapolis, MD): six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment; costs for possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Peck)
Sentenced to fine
Other
• Mario R. Ambris (Hanover): Costs and fine for contraband. (Masland)
Resentencing list
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Camp Hill
• Lamar Carl Holmes: nine days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment (second offense). (Peck)
Carlisle
• Joshua William Bard: four to 23 months and a $1,500 fine for DUI—controlled substance (second offense). (Peck)
• Rashad Barnes: one week to 12 months and a $100 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Work release eligible. (Peck)
Harrisburg
• Kevin Shakoy Perry: 30 days to 12 months and a $200 fine for involuntary manslaughter. (Peck)
Other
• Bianca N. Colon (Mount Pocono): two weeks to 18 months with 20 days credit and 23 hours of community service for possessing instruments of crime. (Guido)
• Orin Cory Cottman (Vineland, NJ): three to six months with 92 days of credit and a $300 fine for DUI—general impairment. (Guido)
• Malcolm Jamarr Ricks (Hagerstown MD): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI—controlled substance. Work release eligible. (Peck)
Sentenced to Probation
Other
• Christine Kauker (Blue Ridge Summit): one year and a $50 fine for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Peck)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.