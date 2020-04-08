Cumberland County Sentencing List for March 10

Newville

• David E. Simmons: 60 days to six months and a $750 fine for driving under suspension (DUI related); six to 12 months consecutive and a $2,500 fine for DUI—general impairment (first offense). (Brewbaker)

Other

• Ted Ennis (Hagerstown, MD): nine to 23 months for criminal conspiracy to burglary—adapted overnight accommodation with a person present. (Masland)

• Tristan M. Killinger (Loysville): 44 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI—high rate; 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Brewbaker)

• Michael K. Knepper (Chambersburg): four months to two years, a $1,500 fine, and three years of probation for DUI—controlled substance (second offense); six to 12 months concurrent for criminal trespass. (Brewbaker)

• Krista L. Margarite (West Chester): 11 and a half to 23 months and restitution for retail theft. (Masland)

• Cordell D. Marpoe (Shippensburg): 12 to 24 months minus one day for aggravated assault; six to 12 months for theft by unlawful taking or disposition; 12 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Masland)