Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 30

The following people were sentenced on June 30 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.
Sentenced to State Correctional Institute
Other
- Jason M. Dougherty (Rehrersburg): 12 to 24 months and $1601.84 in restitution for retail theft. (Guido)
Sentenced to Cumberland County Prison
Carlisle
- Kevin C. Davenport: two days to six months and a $500 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (first offense). (Guido)
- Kenneth M. Grant: two days to 23 months for simple assault and 12 months probation and $75 in restitution for disorderly conduct. (Guido)
Harrisburg
- Leon C. Wilkerson: two to 90 days and a $1,000 fine for driving without required ignition interlock. (Guido)
New Cumberland
- Benjamin P. Hart: 30 days to six months and a $750 fine for DUI — high rate of alcohol (second offense). (Guido)
Other
- Lester D. Hoover (Newport): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate of alcohol (first offense), three to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense), and 24 months probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
- M. W. Jacobs (Marysville): three days to six months and a $1,000 fine for DUI — highest rate of alcohol (first offense) and 36 months probation for firearms not to be carried without a license. (Guido)
- Shannon L. Johnson (Dillsburg): five days to six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (second offense) and two years probation for recklessly endangering another person. (Guido)
Sentenced to Probation
Carlisle
- Dwight B. Barnes: 12 months for disorderly conduct. (Brewbaker)
- Terry Boose: six months for theft by unlawful taking. (Brewbaker)
- Latique M. Coburn: six months and a $300 fine for DUI — general impairment (first offense). (Brewbaker)
Other
- Ali F. Brown (Chambersburg): six months for intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. (Brewbaker)
- Josiah M. Kushner (Hummelstown): five years and $588.30 of restitution for indecent assault and costs for simple assault. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to fine
Carlisle
- Patrick M. Ardis: $25 for unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana. (Brewbaker)
- Charles R. Ditzler: $50 for unsworn falsification to authorities. (Brewbaker)
Other
- Roosevelt Lawson (Steelton): $100 for theft by unlawful taking. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to restitution
Carlisle
- Terrell M. Wilkinson: $155 for criminal mischief. (Brewbaker)
Sentenced to costs
Enola
- Dustin M. Wilson: costs for harassment. (Brewbaker)
