Cumberland County Sentencing List for June 29

The following people were sentenced on June 29 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. All sentences include costs and run concurrently with other sentences unless otherwise specified. Probation is unsupervised unless indicated otherwise. Driving under the influence offenses generate different mandatory-minimum sentences based on an offender’s prior convictions in the past 10 years.

Sentenced to Probation

Camp Hill

  • Rory D. Reid: 24 months for simple assault. (Brewbaker)

Harrisburg

  • Bernard J. Dickerson: six months and $278 in restitution for conspiracy to retail theft. (Brewbaker)

Other

  • Dianna M. Hine (Norwich, New York): 15 months and $1,988.45 in restitution for receiving stolen property. (Brewbaker)
  • Natalie M. Wood (Paradise, Pennsylvania): 6 months for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Brewbaker)

